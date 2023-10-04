iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 540.9% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 5,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 88,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after buying an additional 11,365 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 18,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $171.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

