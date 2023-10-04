Hills Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo stock opened at $146.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $146.60 and a 1 year high of $191.93.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $2.5089 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.39) to GBX 4,000 ($48.35) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.30) to GBX 2,950 ($35.66) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($46.54) to GBX 3,800 ($45.93) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

