Hills Bank & Trust Co Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,264,000 after acquiring an additional 327,632 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $387.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $407.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

