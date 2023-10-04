Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 186.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 19,944.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of JHG opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.89. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $516.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $26.90 to $27.70 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Janus Henderson Group

About Janus Henderson Group

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.