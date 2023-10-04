Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Decreases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in CME Group were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $201.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.39. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $209.31.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CME Group

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.