Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 15,808 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,808 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

VLO opened at $133.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

