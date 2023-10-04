Conning Inc. Has $340,000 Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,706,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Trading Up 0.8 %

NUE stock opened at $155.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.35. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $182.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

