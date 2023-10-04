CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,962 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 696.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,082,000 after buying an additional 4,778,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after buying an additional 3,237,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.6 %

CVS Health stock opened at $69.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The stock has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVS

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.