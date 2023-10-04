NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $74.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.82. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

