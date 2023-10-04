NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 489 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 44.8% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $112.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.49.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.