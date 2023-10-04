Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,703 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,277.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,344. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $119.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.55. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $140.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EA. Barclays raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.43.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

