NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $3.80 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nutrien by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,288,000 after buying an additional 6,525,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $409,603,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 2,781.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,422,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,452 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $521,017,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,945,000 after buying an additional 2,138,837 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $89.13.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTR

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.