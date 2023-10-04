NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 381 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned about 0.50% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,612,000 after buying an additional 31,851 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 317,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 129,236 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,881,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.82.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

