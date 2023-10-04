NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,627 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 55.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at $16,555,945.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,856. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $305.44 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $209.96 and a fifty-two week high of $340.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.17.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

