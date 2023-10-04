NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 947 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,300,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 443,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,719,000 after purchasing an additional 26,130 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 383.0% during the first quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 384,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,069,000 after purchasing an additional 304,731 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.55.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

