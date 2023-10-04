Creative Planning Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,695 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $40,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $74.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.82.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

