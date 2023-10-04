NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $7.13 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total transaction of $1,045,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,007,626.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total transaction of $1,045,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at $6,007,626.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,727.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,897. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $200.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley cut Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.74.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

