iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,050 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $32,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $72.87.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

