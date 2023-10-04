NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $6.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $663,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $102.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.15 and a 12 month high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

