NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Lowers Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $8,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,711.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 90,810 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,907.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 835,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,479,000 after purchasing an additional 793,861 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.88.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $97.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,364.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

