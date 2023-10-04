NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 572 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,217,157 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,010,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,550,000 after purchasing an additional 106,020 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,001,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,263,000 after purchasing an additional 188,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,451,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $86.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.11. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

