Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Down 4.9 %

SHOP stock opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $71.43. The company has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.37.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

