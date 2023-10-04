Byrne Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 83.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 550 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 60.0% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 288 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $754,700.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE DKS opened at $104.23 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $152.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

