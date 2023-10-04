Csenge Advisory Group Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $169.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.26. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $189.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

