IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 137 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $154.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.68. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $143.51 and a one year high of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

