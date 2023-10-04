MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GWW opened at $687.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $705.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $703.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $488.23 and a 12-month high of $811.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

