iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after acquiring an additional 49,153,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,785,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,445,000 after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,701 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,289,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,686,000 after purchasing an additional 773,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,901,000 after buying an additional 21,044 shares during the period.

IJK stock opened at $70.40 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $78.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

