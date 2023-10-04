Byrne Asset Management LLC Invests $93,000 in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 23.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RNA opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.18. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,974.38% and a negative return on equity of 37.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

