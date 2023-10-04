MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 51,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.1 %

KO opened at $54.89 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $237.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average is $60.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

