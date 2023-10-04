Byrne Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,180,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,911,000 after buying an additional 141,347 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,380,000 after purchasing an additional 663,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95,909 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,686,000 after purchasing an additional 49,264 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,033,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

KLIC stock opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $190.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $199,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

