Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Holdings Decreased by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA opened at $142.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RGA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.55.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

