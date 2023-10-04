MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKL. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,616.67.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,447.15 on Wednesday. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,102.22 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,486.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1,391.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 12.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,406,010.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total value of $153,663.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656 shares in the company, valued at $978,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,305 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

