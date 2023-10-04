IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 51,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 85,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 6.3% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE FSK opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $20.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.35.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 253.47%.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $653,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,109 shares in the company, valued at $205,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,750 shares of company stock worth $176,923. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

