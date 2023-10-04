McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 37 years. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a dividend payout ratio of 53.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.4%.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $68.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.60 and a 1 year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 408.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $157,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 89.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

