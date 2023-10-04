Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,645 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 414.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex in the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Gentex news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNTX. Bank of America raised shares of Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Gentex Stock Performance

GNTX stock opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $34.33.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $583.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.04 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

