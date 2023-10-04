Byrne Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 175 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $249.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $278.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

