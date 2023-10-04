Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.50-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.97 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $138.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.33.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $113.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.52 and a 200-day moving average of $108.75. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $81.14 and a 52-week high of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.36 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 19.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

