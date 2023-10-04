Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

Mastercard has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Mastercard has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mastercard to earn $14.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $391.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $402.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.01. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,779 shares of company stock worth $168,609,298 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $59,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.88.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

