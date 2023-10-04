ZClassic Market Cap Achieves $525,706.29 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $525,706.29 and $155.20 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00096863 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00049079 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00028689 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

