US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 373,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 497,256 shares.The stock last traded at $49.86 and had previously closed at $50.07.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2214 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

Get US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF alerts:

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 139,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000.

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.