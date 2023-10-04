Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

TRV stock opened at $160.96 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

