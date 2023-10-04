Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,535,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $147.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.16. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $101.64 and a one year high of $159.50.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

