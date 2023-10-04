IFG Advisory LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,689,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Globe Life by 18.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,639,000 after purchasing an additional 412,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,725,000 after purchasing an additional 95,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $1,419,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,730.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $1,419,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at $382,730.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $112,060.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,542 shares of company stock worth $3,770,767. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $108.35 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.23 and a 1-year high of $123.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.44.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GL. StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

