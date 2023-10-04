Creative Planning Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 707,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $36,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

SCHB stock opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

