Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 196,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 328,208 shares.The stock last traded at $25.18 and had previously closed at $25.29.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4,785.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

