Short Interest in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Decreases By 6.2%

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,680,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 11,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.21.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 197.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

