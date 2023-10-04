Creative Planning Has $47.92 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 434,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,769 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in NIKE were worth $47,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $145.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $85.07 and a one year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

