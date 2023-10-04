Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 109,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 57,958 shares.The stock last traded at $4.65 and had previously closed at $5.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFXT. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enerflex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Enerflex from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Enerflex Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.64 million and a P/E ratio of -6.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enerflex had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $578.25 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerflex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Enerflex in the 4th quarter worth $1,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

