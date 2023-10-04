Creative Planning Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,295 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.30% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $39,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $89.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

