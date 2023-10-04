abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Gap Down to $21.26

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.26, but opened at $20.58. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF shares last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 511,272 shares trading hands.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVR. CWM LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

About abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

